James River Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) on Monday reported net income of $4.8 million in its second quarter.

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 23 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $174.8 million in the period.

