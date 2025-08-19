James Hardie: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $62.6…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $62.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The fiber cement maker posted revenue of $899.9 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $961.7 million.

