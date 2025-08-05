Jacobs Solutions: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $179.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.55. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.62 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.
The construction and technical services company posted revenue of $3.03 billion in the period.
Jacobs Solutions expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.10 per share.
