Jack Henry: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONETT, Mo. (AP) — MONETT, Mo. (AP) — Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $127.6 million.

The Monett, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $1.75 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The payment processsing company posted revenue of $615.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $606.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $455.7 million, or $6.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.38 billion.

Jack Henry expects full-year earnings to be $6.32 to $6.44 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.48 billion to $2.5 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JKHY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JKHY

