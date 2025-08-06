ISG: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Information Services Group Inc. (III) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.2…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Information Services Group Inc. (III) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The market advisory service company posted revenue of $61.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, ISG said it expects revenue in the range of $60.5 million to $61.5 million.

