Is Japanese Walking Worth Trying?

Q: I’ve been hearing a lot about Japanese walking recently. What is it and is it worth trying?

A walking technique, known as Japanese walking, has recently gone viral on social media, including on TikTok and Instagram, where people have raved about its health and fitness benefits. But the name is misleading because Japanese walking isn’t unique to Japan, nor is this a new form of exercise.

What Is Japanese Walking?

Japanese walking, also known as interval walking training (IWT), is a form of walking at a more moderate pace for three minutes followed by walking briskly for three minutes, and continuing this for 30 minutes or longer, at least four times per week.

It initially gained attention in 2007 when a study by researchers at Shinshu University in Japan showed that high-intensity IWT led to reductions in blood pressure and increases in muscle strength and peak aerobic capacity. The pattern that was used in the study came to be known as Japanese walking.

Given that it’s been around for nearly 20 years, why the recent surge in interest?

“People are looking for accessible ways to improve their physical and mental health, and Japanese walking is an easy way to do that,” says Deborah Jehu, an assistant professor in the interdisciplinary health sciences department at Augusta University. “It’s time-efficient because you don’t need to do it as long as steady-state walking to improve cardiovascular health, heart and lung function, and enhance calorie burn and weight management.”

Health Benefits of Japanese Walking

— Improved aerobic capacity. In a 2018 study, researchers assessed the effects of 10 years of this style of IWT among older adults and found that their aerobic capacity for walking increased by approximately 20%.

— Improved blood sugar control. IWT can also improve blood sugar control in people with Type 2 diabetes, research suggests. In fact, a study in a 2023 issue of PLoS One found that adults with Type 2 diabetes who did IWT for 20 weeks had improvements in their cholesterol levels, flexibility, body mass index and cardiorespiratory endurance, compared to those in a control group.

— Boost metabolism. During the fast-paced intervals, you’ll burn more calories and keep your metabolism revving faster afterward, through what’s called the “afterburn effect,” which can help with weight management.

— Improved cardiorespiratory endurance. Because IWT entails alternating bouts of higher intensity aerobic exercise with lower ones, doing it improves cardiovascular health, heart rate variability and overall heart and lung function, Jehu says.

And because it’s low impact and customizable, Japanese walking is a good choice for people with joint issues, such as arthritis. (Keep in mind, however, that brisk walking isn’t recommended for older adults who are frail or have limited mobility because of the risk of falls, Jehu says.)

How to Get Started

You don’t need any fancy gear — simply put on your walking shoes and head outside or step onto a treadmill at the gym. You can use your phone or fitness tracker to time your intervals.

The goal is to continue alternating 3-minute bouts of low-intensity and high-intensity walking for 30 minutes. But if that’s too challenging for you, you could start with shorter intervals (say, 1 to 2 minutes each) and shorter sessions (10 to 15 minutes), working up to 30 minutes as you get more comfortable.

“The baseline for moderate and intense walking speeds can vary for each person as long as the walk alternates between faster and slower intervals,” says Bryn Mota, a fitness professional and senior director of University Fitness Centers at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio. “Start with a pace that is comfortable for you to hold a conversation for a set period and follow that with a brisk walk for the same time period. A brisk walk should elevate your heart rate and make it more difficult to carry on a normal conversation.”

After the final interval, cool down by walking at a gentle pace for two minutes then take time to stretch the muscles you just used.

Once you start to get stronger and fitter, you can increase the challenge by varying the terrain — such as walking on hills or on a nature trail, Jehu suggests.

By paying attention to how your pace, time and distance increase as you do Japanese walking over time, Jehu adds, you’ll be able to monitor your progress, which will help you stay motivated to stick with this form of exercise. Once you make it a habit, that’s when the serious benefits kick in.

