Ironwood: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $23.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 14 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $85.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61.8 million.

Ironwood expects full-year revenue in the range of $260 million to $290 million.

