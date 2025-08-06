Iron Mountain: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $44.9 million…

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $44.9 million in its second quarter.

The Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.24 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $1.71 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.68 billion.

Iron Mountain expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.04 to $5.13 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.79 billion to $6.94 billion.

