Latest News » Investcorp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Investcorp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 12, 2025, 7:20 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $434,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 4 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $4.5 million in the period.

