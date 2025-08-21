Intuit: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Intuit Inc. (INTU) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.75 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.65 per share.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software posted revenue of $3.83 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.74 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.87 billion, or $13.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.83 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Intuit expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.05 to $3.12.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.74 billion to $3.78 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Intuit expects full-year earnings in the range of $22.98 to $23.18 per share, with revenue ranging from $21 billion to $21.19 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INTU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INTU

