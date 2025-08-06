Intrepid Potash: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) on Wednesday reported profit of $3.3 million in its second…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) on Wednesday reported profit of $3.3 million in its second quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The potash and fertilizer producer posted revenue of $71.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $60.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IPI

