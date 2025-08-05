Interparfums: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Interparfums, Inc. (IPAR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $32 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Interparfums, Inc. (IPAR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $32 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 99 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The perfume maker posted revenue of $333.9 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $341 million.

Interparfums expects full-year earnings to be $5.35 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.51 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IPAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IPAR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.