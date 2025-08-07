Internet Initiative: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJIY) on Thursday reported profit of $26.1 million in its…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJIY) on Thursday reported profit of $26.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Tokyo-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share.

The internet service provider posted revenue of $531.8 million in the period.

_____

