International Seaways: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $61.6 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $61.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.25. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.02 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $195.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INSW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INSW

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.