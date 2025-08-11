International Money Express: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) on Monday reported net income of $11 million in…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) on Monday reported net income of $11 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 51 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $161.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMXI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMXI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.