International Flavors: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $612 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $2.38. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.15 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The ingredients producer for food, cosmetics and consumer products industries posted revenue of $2.76 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.73 billion.

International Flavors expects full-year revenue in the range of $10.6 billion to $10.9 billion.

