Interface: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Interface Inc. (TILE) on Friday reported profit of $32.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The carpet tile company posted revenue of $375.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Interface said it expects revenue in the range of $350 million to $360 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion.

