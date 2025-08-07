Integral Ad Science: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $16.4 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 7 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The digital advertising verification company posted revenue of $149.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $143.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Integral Ad Science said it expects revenue in the range of $148 million to $150 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $597 million to $605 million.

