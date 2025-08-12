Intapp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Intapp Inc. (INTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $528,000…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Intapp Inc. (INTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $528,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $135 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $132.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $18.2 million, or 23 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $504.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Intapp expects its per-share earnings to range from 18 cents to 20 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $134.8 million to $135.8 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Intapp expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.09 to $1.13 per share, with revenue ranging from $566.7 million to $570.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

