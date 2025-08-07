Insulet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ACTON, Mass. (AP) — ACTON, Mass. (AP) — Insulet Corp. (PODD) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $22.5 million. The…

ACTON, Mass. (AP) — ACTON, Mass. (AP) — Insulet Corp. (PODD) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $22.5 million.

The Acton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.17 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The maker of insulin infusion systems posted revenue of $649.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $615.5 million.

