Installed Building Products: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $69 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.52. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.95 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.45 per share.

The residential insulation installer posted revenue of $760.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $713.9 million.

