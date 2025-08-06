Inspired Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.8 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.8 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $80.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75.1 million.

