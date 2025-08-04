Inspire: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) on Monday reported a loss…

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) on Monday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its second quarter.

The Golden Valley, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The maker of devices for treating obstructive sleep apnea posted revenue of $217.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $215.1 million.

Inspire expects full-year earnings to be 40 cents to 50 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $900 million to $910 million.

