Insight Molecular Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (IMDX) on Monday reported a loss of $9.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents.

The cancer diagnostic test developer posted revenue of $518,000 in the period.

