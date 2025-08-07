Inogen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Inogen Inc. (INGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.2 million in…

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Inogen Inc. (INGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its second quarter.

The Goleta, California-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.

The produces oxygen concentrators for patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions posted revenue of $92.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Inogen said it expects revenue in the range of $91 million to $93 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $354 million to $357 million.

