Innoviva: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) — BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) — Innoviva Inc. (INVA) on Wednesday reported earnings of $63.7 million in its second quarter.

The Burlingame, California-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $100.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INVA

