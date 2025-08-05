Innovex International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — Innovex International, Inc. (INVX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $15.3 million in…

HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — Innovex International, Inc. (INVX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $15.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Humble, Texas-based company said it had net income of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and asset impairment costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The maker of offshore drilling and production equipment posted revenue of $224.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Innovex International said it expects revenue in the range of $230 million to $240 million.

