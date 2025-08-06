Innovative Industrial Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) on Wednesday reported a key…

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Park City, Utah, said it had funds from operations of $48.4 million, or $1.71 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.61 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $25.1 million, or 86 cents per share.

Innovative Industrial Properties, based in Park City, Utah, posted revenue of $62.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.6 million.

