Ingram Micro: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (INGM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $37.8 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 61 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The provider of information technology products and services posted revenue of $12.79 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.96 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Ingram Micro expects its per-share earnings to range from 61 cents to 73 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $11.88 billion to $12.38 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

