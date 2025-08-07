Ingles: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — Ingles Markets Inc. (IMKTA) on Thursday reported earnings of $26.2…

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — Ingles Markets Inc. (IMKTA) on Thursday reported earnings of $26.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Black Mountain, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.38 per share.

The grocer posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period.

