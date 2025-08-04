Ingevity: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) on Monday reported a loss of $146.5…

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) on Monday reported a loss of $146.5 million in its second quarter.

The North Charleston, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $4.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.39 per share.

The company posted revenue of $365.1 million in the period.

