ImmunityBio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $92.6 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The immunotherapy company posted revenue of $26.4 million in the period.

