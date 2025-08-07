Illumin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Illumin Holdings Inc. (ILLM) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Illumin Holdings Inc. (ILLM) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and severance costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The provider of digital advertising services posted revenue of $23.9 million in the period.

