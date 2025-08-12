IHS Holding: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — IHS Holding Ltd. (IHS) on Tuesday reported net income of $35.4 million in its…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — IHS Holding Ltd. (IHS) on Tuesday reported net income of $35.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of 10 cents.

The telecommunications infrastructure company posted revenue of $433.3 million in the period.

IHS Holding expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.73 billion.

