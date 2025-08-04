Idexx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $294…

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $294 million.

The Westbrook, Maine-based company said it had profit of $3.63 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.31 per share.

The Animal diagnostic and health care company posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

Idexx expects full-year earnings to be $12.40 to $12.76 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.21 billion to $4.28 billion.

