ICU Medical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) on Thursday reported net income of…

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) on Thursday reported net income of $35.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Clemente, California-based company said it had net income of $1.43. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.10 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $548.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $543.6 million.

ICU Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.85 to $7.15 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICUI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICUI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.