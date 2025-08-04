Ichor Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) on Monday reported a loss of $9.4 million…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) on Monday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $240.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $235.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Ichor Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 6 cents to 18 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $225 million to $245 million for the fiscal third quarter.

