Ibotta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Ibotta Inc. (IBTA) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 8 cents.

The digital company that offers consumers rewards and rebates posted revenue of $86 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Ibotta said it expects revenue in the range of $79 million to $85 million.

