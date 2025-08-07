Iamgold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Iamgold Corp. (IAG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $78.7 million. On a…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Iamgold Corp. (IAG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $78.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 13 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The gold and niobium mining company posted revenue of $580.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IAG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IAG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.