IAC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — IAC Inc. (IAC) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $211.5 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $2.57 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The Y posted revenue of $586.9 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $602.2 million.

