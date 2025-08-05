I Interned at U.S. News: Here Are 7 Tips to Be a Great Intern, According to the Experts

This summer, I worked as the money editorial intern for U.S. News and World Report. The gig gave me the…

This summer, I worked as the money editorial intern for U.S. News and World Report. The gig gave me the chance to write, edit and research for the Money team alongside seasoned journalists and financial experts.

During my 10 weeks, I experienced common intern anxieties and challenges. But the good news was that — as part of my internship — I got to interview several career experts who offered advice on how to confidently address these internship challenges.

Being an intern is both a tremendous opportunity and a tricky balancing act. You’re part of the office for the summer and want to stand out without overstepping. You’re there to learn but also to contribute.

So how should you navigate the in-between space? As an intern and journalist, I’ve collected expert tips to make the most of an internship and leave a positive impression.

Prepare Before You Walk in the Door

Before you set foot in the office, set up a LinkedIn profile. I have found LinkedIn to be an invaluable resource, allowing me to stay up-to-date with company news and connect with co-workers. I also used LinkedIn to quickly identify which of my co-workers were alumni from my university, which helped me establish connections before I arrived.

Being intentional about what you hope to achieve is also an important pre-internship task, says Autumn Caviness, director of Big Future’s Real Talk at the College Board, a program designed to support students and parents in their career and college planning. Interns should take time to set goals and reflect on what they hope to gain from their internships before they begin.

“Internships can be a valuable opportunity for self-discovery,” Caviness says. “Having a clear sense of purpose can help students make the most of their internships from day one.”

Before I began my time as a money editorial intern for U.S. News, I outlined the skills, such as mastering Associated Press style, that I hoped to sharpen. I identified the teams I wanted to learn more about and the questions I had about what topics fell under the Money section.

Lastly, I’ve found that this pre-internship period is the time to invest in a few quality pieces of professional clothing. Looking the part is just as important as acting the part, and avoiding a human resources violation on orientation day is always a good start.

Act Professionally

Besides dressing professionally, there are other ways to conduct yourself in an office setting that can help you make a positive impression.

“First, it’s crucial for (interns) to be observant and understand the workplace culture,” wrote Dianna Lyon-Wagner, compliance director at payroll and human resources solutions company My HR Professionals in Arkansas, in an email. “Being aware of tone and body language is crucial for all communication situations, especially in work environments when you are wanting to set a good impression.”

I noted how my co-workers conducted themselves in different environments to understand the appropriate level of formality in each area. Naturally, the way people interacted in the lounge was different than how they interacted with clients.

But most importantly, if I’m unsure of the level of formality in a particular situation, I always veer to the polite and professional side.

Be Ready to Learn

I’ve heard the common stereotype that interns get stuck with tedious, administrative tasks and don’t gain any real experience. However, I think that’s just a matter of perspective. Those Excel spreadsheets you’re working on can help you build strong time management and organizational skills, while the emails you’re drafting are teaching you how to communicate professionally.

“Standout interns bring a positive attitude and a genuine eagerness to contribute,” wrote Derek Thomas, national partner-in-charge of university talent acquisition at KPMG U.S, in an email. “They’re naturally curious and approach their internship as an opportunity to understand the ‘why’ behind our work.”

The same philosophy applies to tasks or events that may not be relevant to your career goals or internship duties. Though I am interning in the editorial department, I attended an intern speaker series on brand strategy, which taught me more about the company.

“Interns who actively participate in all kinds of events, take the initiative to meet people and immerse themselves in the firm’s culture show that they view the internship not just as a summer job, but as a potential launchpad for a long-term career,” Thomas wrote.

The interns you work with can also be critical to your internship learning experience. The other interns in my office helped me develop more problem-solving approaches, soft skills and became friendly faces as I adjusted to an environment full of experienced professionals.

Be Reliable

When I received my first editing assignments, I knew I should be completing them promptly and to the best of my ability.

I’ve found that the key is to recognize when a task has an unrealistic deadline or is outside your current skill set. Internships aren’t meant to be overwhelming or make you miserable. But your supervisor doesn’t automatically know your limits, so clear, honest communication will allow you to have the best experience possible.

Otherwise, checking in with your manager to share your progress is the best way to demonstrate you are reliable and on task.

“When it comes to feedback and mentorship, proactivity is key,” Thomas wrote. “Seek feedback regularly from your senior team members, both formally and informally. Set up time with your manager, your assigned buddy or transition coach, and any other leaders you’re interested in learning from.”

Lastly, always be alert for last-minute assignments or changes. Jobs include unpredictable elements like last-minute meetings, co-worker absences and changing priorities and you might be tasked with bearing some of the brunt.

Be Proactive, But Don’t Overstep

Jumping into tasks or offering strong opinions in areas where your manager has more experience, especially without listening to their guidance, can be considered overstepping or annoying.

“Going above and beyond means taking initiative with ideas and projects, but also checking in along the way to make sure your energy is going in the right direction,” wrote Maggie Rigney, program manager for experiential learning at The University of Texas–Austin. Your manager might not appreciate you spending weeks on a project that was never approved or ends up entirely off-track.

This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t show initiative during your internship. Volunteering to support additional projects, offering to take notes or asking smart questions can be a great way to contribute. Before I do this, I make sure to communicate with my manager. I ask for input and am open to feedback.

There’s no exact line where interns drift into “annoying intern” territory, but a good question to ask is: Will what I’m proposing ease my manager’s load or add to it? An intern’s ideas should solve problems, not create new ones.

Work on Relationships, Not Your Resume

An internship is only as valuable as what you put into it. It’s easy to show up, shuffle some papers and leave quietly after a few weeks, but that means you missed meaningful opportunities. If you can’t name a single person who could speak to your time there, then you haven’t made the most of it.

“You can form strong connections and gain valuable references just by chatting with people,” Rigney wrote. “People will remember that you were someone who showed genuine interest in the team and the work.”

It’s also smart to attend as many intern events and office social gatherings as you can. I’ve made sure to make the most of U.S. News’ weekly Bagel Tuesdays, coffee breaks with executive leadership and career development workshops.

Leave a Strong Impression

What you do after an internship can be just as important as what you did during it.

When I leave, I will take time to reflect on my experience. This will include writing down everything I accomplished and learned. These notes can be helpful for future interviews and cover letters. I will also send thoughtful thank-you notes to anyone who supported or mentored me during my time at U.S. News. I find that expressing genuine appreciation for their time and guidance goes a long way. Even small career and life updates can help maintain those connections.

Lastly, especially if you are approaching your senior year of college, don’t be afraid to express interest in future opportunities. Let your manager know you’d love to stay involved down the line and that you’re not just grateful for the internship experience, but you’re serious about joining the organization in a more involved way.

