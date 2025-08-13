Live Radio
Home » Latest News » I-80 Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

I-80 Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 13, 2025, 6:47 AM

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — I-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30.2 million in its second quarter.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 7 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $27.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IAUX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IAUX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up