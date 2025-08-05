Hyster-Yale: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.9 million in its second…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.9 million in its second quarter.

The Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts posted revenue of $956.6 million in the period.

