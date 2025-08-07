Hut 8: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $137.3 million. The Miami-based…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $137.3 million.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of $1.18 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 14 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The crypto currency mining company posted revenue of $41.3 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $47.8 million.

