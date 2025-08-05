Hudson Pacific: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) on Tuesday reported a key measure of…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The Los Angeles-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $8 million, or 4 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 3 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $83.1 million, or 41 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Los Angeles, posted revenue of $190 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $196.6 million.

