HudBay Minerals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $117.7 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 19 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $536.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $495.3 million.

