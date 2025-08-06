HubSpot: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.3 million in…

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.19 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.12 per share.

The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform posted revenue of $760.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $739.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, HubSpot expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.56 to $2.58.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $785 million to $787 million for the fiscal third quarter.

HubSpot expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.47 to $9.53 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.09 billion.

