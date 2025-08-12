H&R Block: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — H&R Block Inc. (HRB) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — H&R Block Inc. (HRB) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $299.4 million.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $2.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $2.27 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.81 per share.

The tax preparer posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $605.8 million, or $4.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.76 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HRB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HRB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.