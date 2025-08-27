HP: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — HP Inc. (HPQ) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — HP Inc. (HPQ) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $763 million.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had profit of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The personal computer and printer maker posted revenue of $13.93 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, HP expects its per-share earnings to range from 87 cents to 97 cents.

