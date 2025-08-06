Live Radio
Howard Hughes Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 6, 2025, 4:43 PM

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (HHH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The land developer posted revenue of $260.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HHH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HHH

